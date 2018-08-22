Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Public Relations Dept works overtime

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state Public Relations Department has worked 24x7 for sending information on the government activities during the devastating floods. The team of PRD led by secretary P Venugopal and Director T V Subhash led the coordination.

The PRD also coordinated with the war room managed by Revenue Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurien and transferred information to all media houses on a war footing. The department was also in the forefront to curb the menace of false information spreading through social media at times.

The PRD also gave extensive coverage on the Prime Minister’s visit to the state by providing videos and news materials. The department also used the services of social media effectively.The department news portal keralanews.gov.in was also updated regularly with the latest news and information. The department also coordinated with the district information officers for transferring information to the district control rooms on the woes communicated by people stranded in rising waters. The SMS alert of the PRD press release helped media coordination properly. The department was able to give proper information on the total number of camps set up in the state as well as the people lodged in these camps.

