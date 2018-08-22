Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Reliance Foundation rushes supplies for victims

Reliance Foundation (RF), along with Reliance Industries and its group companies, has been since August 14 carrying out rescue and relief operations in the six worst affected districts.

Rains, floods and landslides have killed 373 people since May 30 in Kerala. (Photo| BP Deepu/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Foundation today said it has taken a multi-pronged rescue, relief and rehabilitation programme for the flood-affected people in Kerala, donating Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and supplying relief material worth Rs 50 crore.

Reliance Foundation (RF), along with Reliance Industries and its group companies, has been since August 14 carrying out rescue and relief operations in the six worst affected districts of Ernakulam, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

"RF has identified 15,000 affected families who would be provided dry ration kits, utensils, shelter, shoes and clothes in the coming days.

The bulk of the material will be supplied by Reliance Retail," it said in a statement here.

Through Reliance Retail, supplies such as ready-to-eat food, glucose, and sanitary napkins have been provided to 160 government-run relief camps, sheltering about 50,000 people.

A large consignment of relief material, weighing about 2.6 tonnes, has been handed over to the Maharashtra government.

It will be transported by air to Kerala. Also, 7.5 lakh units of apparel, 1.5 lakh pairs of footwear and dry grocery are being mobilised for distribution.

"The assistance from Reliance Retail for the flood relief activities is worth close to Rs 50 crore," the statement said.

The foundation will also set up medical camps with Malayalam-speaking doctors and paramedical staff in three districts and supply medicines to the government for use by district authorities.

Besides, the RF team is identifying the damaged schools and primary health care centres and will undertake reconstruction and repair work of some of these public institutions.

"The foundation stands firmly with the people of Kerala in this hour of need.

It will remain committed to its relief and rehabilitation efforts and continue its operations in Kerala until normalcy is restored in the state," said Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Since 2013, RF has carried similar operations in Jammu & Kashmir (floods, 2014), Nepal (earthquake, 2015), Tamil Nadu (floods, 2015), Gujarat (floods, 2015) and Maharashtra (drought in Marathwada, 2016), she said.

"We will stay engaged in Kerala and keep up our efforts until the situation returns to normalcy."

