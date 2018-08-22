Kerala floods: SBI donates Rs 2 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Bank of India has donated `2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in addition to which, the bank has requested its 2.7 lakh employees to make contributions. To support this initiative, the bank will match an equivalent amount collected by its employees and donate the same to the CMDRF.

Efforts are on in full swing to restore ATMs and to make flood-hit branches operational at the earliest. The bank is also working on the possibility of starting operations on temporary premises after taking stock of the overall situation.

It has announced waivers of various charges and fees on banking transactions in the state for the moment.

Waivers include those on the processing fee for any loan relating to flood relief, charges for issuing duplicate passbook, ATM card and cheque books, late payment fee on EMI, all charges on remittance to CMDRF, charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance.