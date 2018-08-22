Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: SBI donates Rs 2 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

The State Bank of India has donated `2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in addition to which, the bank has requested its 2.7 lakh employees to make contributions. To support

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

SBI (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Bank of India has donated `2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in addition to which, the bank has requested its 2.7 lakh employees to make contributions. To support this initiative, the bank will match an equivalent amount collected by its employees and donate the same to the CMDRF. 

Efforts are on in full swing to restore ATMs and to make flood-hit branches operational at the earliest. The bank is also working on the possibility of starting operations on temporary premises after taking stock of the overall situation. 

It has announced waivers of various charges and fees on banking transactions in the state for the moment. 
Waivers include those on the processing fee for any loan relating to flood relief, charges for issuing duplicate passbook, ATM card and cheque books, late payment fee on EMI, all charges on remittance to CMDRF, charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games