Kerala floods: Star India increases donation to Rs 5 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star India today said it will increase the donation to CM's Distress Relief Fund to Rs 5 crore for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala.

The company had previously announced Rs 2 crore donation.

"However, seeing the scale of the disaster, Star India and its employees stepped up to increase the donation along with its parent company 21st Century Fox," the company said in a statement.

"We believe, we must do everything in our power to help along with leveraging the power of our platform to inform and inspire citizens to join the relief and rehabilitation process," 21st Century Fox - Asia President Uday Shankar said.

Shankar, who is also the Chairman and CEO Star India, hoped that many other companies also will be able to provide assistance to families and communities in need of help.

Star India has been running #AllForKerala campaign supported by over 60 stars and celebrities in eight languages across 50 channels and Hotstar asking citizens to join the relief efforts in flood-hit Kerala.