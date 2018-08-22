Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: State-level bankers committee decides to hold loan recovery proceedings

While announcing one-year moratorium for crop loans, the committee also declares a relaxation of six months for repayment of educational loans.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Giving a breather to people who were ravaged by floods, the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) has decided to put on hold the proceedings for recovering loans by three months. While announcing one-year moratorium for crop loans, the committee also declares a relaxation of six months for repayment of educational loans.

"The member banks have been asked to provide additional loans to people of flood-hit areas without insisting on collateral security and margin," said PV Bharathi, chairperson of SLBC, who is also the executive director of Canara Bank.

Attending a press meet, here on Wednesday, the chairperson said that in the case of those who lose their documents which were accepted as ID proof during the floods, the SLBC has decided to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and provide them with the opportunity to open Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account.

At the same time, GK Maya, convener of SLBC said that the member banks were directed not to levy any kind of charge while issuing new passbooks, account statement and others to those who lose their KYC documents during the floods. The customers could avail this facility till October 31st. She also adds that the member banks could make individual calls on foregoing ATM charges, late fee and other charges on loans

It was on Monday that a special meeting of the SLBC, a consortium of public and private banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks, was convened to discuss the activities to be undertaken by financial institutions at flood-hit areas. According to SLBC, the decisions that have been taken during the meeting is binding to those areas that have been declared flood-hit by the state government. With complaints regarding representatives of private banks visiting flood relief camps and pressurizing the people to repay the loans, the Chief Minister, the other day had asked them to refrain from the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games