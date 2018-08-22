Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: UDF demands judicial probe into opening of all dams

The all-party meet on Tuesday offered its whole-hearted support to initiatives by the state government to mitigate the flood calamity.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The all-party meet on Tuesday offered its whole-hearted support to initiatives by the state government to mitigate the flood calamity. The Opposition UDF urged the government to conduct a judicial probe into the situation that led to the opening of all dams together.
At the meet, the political parties assured to join hands with the state government in rehabilitation and reconstruction activities. In view of the magnitude of the calamity, the state would seek a special package from the Centre.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said fishermen would be given training to equip them as volunteers for disaster management. Very soon fishermen would be included in the coastal protection forces. Also, engineering students would be incorporated for construction activities. Pinarayi also urged all political parties to ensure any assistance to the relief camps is given through the officials concerned.

“People are living like a family in these camps. Hence organisations should not try to run their activities inside the camps. The officers concerned will set up a committee with camp members. Visitors should not enter the camps and meet people outside,” he said, adding police presence in camps will be ensured.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded in view of the floods, the government should formulate a new department for rehabilitation as it would be the biggest challenge now. Rehabilitation committees should be formed under the MLAs concerned. Also rehabilitation funds should be handled through a separate Head of Account.

Chennithala also urged the government to introduce a single-window system for rehabilitation and distribution of compensation. Also the Disaster Management Authority should be reconstituted. He also asked the government to write off farm loans of the flood affected. The UDF also urged the government to send an all-party delegation to Delhi to petition the Centre.

In addition to Ministers E Chandrasekharan, E P Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, Chennithala, representatives of various parties, including M M Hassan (Congress), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (CPM), Kanam Rajendran, Prakash Babu (CPI), P S Sreedharan Pillai (BJP), N K Premachandran (RSO), K M Mani (Kerala Congress) and V K Ibrahim Kunj (IUML) among others attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games