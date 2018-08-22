Kerala floods: UDF demands judicial probe into opening of all dams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The all-party meet on Tuesday offered its whole-hearted support to initiatives by the state government to mitigate the flood calamity. The Opposition UDF urged the government to conduct a judicial probe into the situation that led to the opening of all dams together.

At the meet, the political parties assured to join hands with the state government in rehabilitation and reconstruction activities. In view of the magnitude of the calamity, the state would seek a special package from the Centre.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said fishermen would be given training to equip them as volunteers for disaster management. Very soon fishermen would be included in the coastal protection forces. Also, engineering students would be incorporated for construction activities. Pinarayi also urged all political parties to ensure any assistance to the relief camps is given through the officials concerned.

“People are living like a family in these camps. Hence organisations should not try to run their activities inside the camps. The officers concerned will set up a committee with camp members. Visitors should not enter the camps and meet people outside,” he said, adding police presence in camps will be ensured.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded in view of the floods, the government should formulate a new department for rehabilitation as it would be the biggest challenge now. Rehabilitation committees should be formed under the MLAs concerned. Also rehabilitation funds should be handled through a separate Head of Account.

Chennithala also urged the government to introduce a single-window system for rehabilitation and distribution of compensation. Also the Disaster Management Authority should be reconstituted. He also asked the government to write off farm loans of the flood affected. The UDF also urged the government to send an all-party delegation to Delhi to petition the Centre.

In addition to Ministers E Chandrasekharan, E P Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, Chennithala, representatives of various parties, including M M Hassan (Congress), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (CPM), Kanam Rajendran, Prakash Babu (CPI), P S Sreedharan Pillai (BJP), N K Premachandran (RSO), K M Mani (Kerala Congress) and V K Ibrahim Kunj (IUML) among others attended the meeting.