Kerala floods: Vistara to fly doctors free of cost to Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Vistara airline used for representation. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Extending help to flood-ravaged Kerala, full-service airline Vistara will fly doctors, nurses, disaster management experts and skilled volunteers from accredited institutions and relief organisations to Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline today said it will fly such people "free of cost" from the national capital and Chennai.

In a tweet, the airline also said it will "fly them back at the conclusion of their missions".

Due to limited availability of seats, Vistara said it will accommodate such requests on a first come, first serve basis.

Many airlines, including Vistara, have initiated measures such as additional flights to Kerala against the backdrop of heavy rains and floods hitting the state.

Vistara said it is also partnering with Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), India to carry relief material from corporates and accredited NGOs to Kerala.

In a release, Jet Airways said it has airlifted over three tonnes of medicines and other relief material to Kerala and is facilitating the transfer of additional supplies to the state in conjunction with several NGOs.

"On humanitarian grounds, the airline has also waived off air freight charges on all domestic cargo shipments of relief material to Kerala," it added.

