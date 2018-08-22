Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera to adopt three flood-hit families

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera will ‘adopt’ three families and help them through the rehabilitation process as part of the state police’s post-flood operation, named Operation Jalaraksha-2. As part of the operation, the state police will give protection to the families in relief camps and undertake an active programme of support as the flood-affected return to their houses, said Behera, speaking to reporters at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

“We envisage a project in which each policeman will give special care and attention to the affected families once they return to their houses from camps. I will take care of the rehabilitation of three families, like an adoption process. The Janamatrthi police will ensure all assistance to the families who lost houses. Damaged houses will be repaired and reconstructed. Police personnel will be present in relief camps during Onam holidays,” he said.

There will be 30,000 police personnel deployed in the contingent carrying out rehabilitation activities. More woman civil police officers will also be pressed into duty at camps to ensure women's safety.
Apart from the local police, the AP Battalion, woman battalion and RRF personnel will be deployed in flood-affected regions with the necessary tools to aid in the cleaning of houses.  Station House Officers will undertake the additional duty of streamlining traffic, providing necessary materials to residents who have lost their belongings in the flood and be involved in the repair work of dilapidated roads.

Donation to relief fund

The state police will donate `10 crore to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. Part of the amount has been transferred and the remaining will be sent soon.IG Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of the Cyberdome, has warned that fraudsters are circulating fake bank account numbers in place of the CMDRF account number. He said they will be traced and brought before the law. Similarly, he requested the public to cross-check before sending money.

