Home States Kerala

Kerala should request WHO for anti-cholera vaccines: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor has asked the state government to examine whether it wants a multi-sector needs assessment by UN agencies and Gujarat University Forensics support for dead body management.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (File | PTI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has suggested that the Kerala government request the World Health Organisation (WHO) to supply two million anti-cholera vaccines to minimise the risk of water-borne diseases in the flood-ravaged state.

Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, has made the suggestion following his discussions in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday with senior leadership of the WHO, UN and the International Red Cross, an official statement from his office said on Wednesday.

He briefed them on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kerala, the worst since 1924. The floods claimed around 370 lives and inundated houses forcing about one million people to take shelter in over 3,000 relief camps.

"Prior to these discussions, Tharoor consulted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the nature of the talks and the specific areas of priority," it said.

"Tharoor has also written to him (Vijayan) today on the impressions gained from his briefings and the possible course of actions for the state."

Tharoor has asked the state government to examine whether it wants a multi-sector needs assessment by UN agencies and Gujarat University Forensics support for dead body management. The state should also consider holding an international reconstruction conference to "Rebuild Kerala better" in partnership with the UN.

"Since the Centre does not wish to request (for) international assistance directly, it is entirely feasible to operationalise any and all of the above by negotiating with the UN system to have the UN offer what we need, on a no-objection basis from the (central) government," the statement quoted the Congress leader as saying.

According to the statement, the discussions and deliberations were well received by respective branches of the international system focused on responding to health emergencies, disaster management and mitigation.

"Tharoor travelled in his individual capacity and as an MP from Kerala and as a former UN Under-Secretary-General. This reach was primarily due to a moral responsibility he felt as a Keralite to explore possibilities of international assistance and support to alleviate the sufferings of fellow Keralites," the statement added.

Tharoor has also briefed the Indian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Rajiv Chander, about his meetings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor World Health Organisation anti-cholera vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games