LIC to speed up settlement of claims

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In view of the severe floods in the state, which claimed more than 200 lives so far, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has taken the initiative to provide necessary claims assistance to the insured members under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Scheme (PMJJBY Scheme) procured by banks through LIC and individual life policies, according to Zonal Manager, LIC Southern Zonal office, Chennai.Accordingly, a special team has been formed for the speedy settlement of claims with respect to PMJJBY Scheme procured by banks.

Following are the nodal officers who may be contacted (24x7) for claim-related issues: Trivandrum (Rajashree R - 9482419551); Kollam (K Rajkumar - 9496301011); Palakkad (Hariprasad - 9447839123); Thrissur (M R Jayan - 9447315770); Ernakulam (B Ajish - 8075947267); Kottayam (Rajagopala Kamath - 9847167946); Idukki (Sijo Jose - 9895884618); Pathanamthitta (Sunil Mathew - 9961993580); Alappuzha (Dev - 9746817205); Kozhikode (P Ramakrishnan - 9496710567); Wayanad (P C Babu - 9496220783); Kannur (P M Govind - 9496414055); Kasargod (V K Sabu - 9447951431); Malappuram (M C Mathusoodhan - 9446024966) and Mahe (Sasikumar M - 9447468899).

