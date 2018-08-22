States, power companies lend a helping hand to put KSEB back on track

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Help has started arriving from outside to put the state’s flood-ravaged power sector back on track. As many as 120 personnel have arrived from Andhra Pradesh to assist the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) with ‘Mission Reconnect,’ an intensive campaign aimed at setting power distribution fully back on its feet, at the maximum, in 30 days, KSEB CMD N S Pillai said on Tuesday.

Other states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and power sector institutions such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Ltd, Siemens and Tata Power also have promised help with men and material. KSEB has pegged the losses to the sector at Rs 470 crore.‘’Tamil Nadu has also offered 250 transformers as part of its assistance. We have started work on restoring supply in the flood-hit regions,’’ Pillai said.

“Our aim is to restore supply without taking a single paise from any of the flood-affected consumers. Electricity is one of the basic requirements once they return home,’’ he said. To speed up the process and replace damaged equipment, the KSEB has written to the Union Power Ministry requesting 500, 50 MVA transformers, 2 lakh electricity metres (1.5 lakh single phase and 50,000 three-phase metres) and weather-proof wires for drawing overhead lines. The KSEB estimates 10,000 of its transformers have been affected by the floods. As many as 1,200 are still under water.

Mission Reconnect also intends to salvage the KSEB finances as much as possible from the floods. While it has pegged the losses at Rs 470 crore, a larger damage stares it in the face unless power supply is restored at the earliest.Of the Rs 470 crore loss, Rs 120 crore is on account of the disruption in power generation. With large swathes of the state flooded and facing power outages, power consumption has crashed from 60-64 million units a day to below 45 MU.

This has affected KSEB’s already-teetering finances badly since the state-run utility’s main revenue source is the sale of power to its 1 crore-plus consumers.However, KSEB’s flagship projects such as the Rs 10,000-crore TransGrid 2.0, which aims at upgrading the transmission network, and the Rs 4,036-crore ‘Dyuti’ aimed at strengthening power distribution will not be overly affected by the floods, the KSEB CMD said.