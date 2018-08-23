Bakrid: Muslims offer prayers for those affected by floods in Kerala

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Bakrid was today marked by special prayers at mosques in Kerala for those who lost their lives in the rains and floods and those who continue to suffer due to the unprecedented deluge in the state.

Hundreds of faithful thronged the mosques across the ravaged state in large numbers to mark the festival of sacrifice.

In Tamil Nadu too, prayers were offered for the well-being of those affected due to the floods in the neighbouring state.

The number of special eidgahs in Kerala was comparatively low at many places in the wake of the low-lying areas still inundated and the ongoing rescue-and-relief operations.

At many mosques, volunteers were seen collecting donations for the flood-hit people from the devotees.

Giving out the festival messages, religious scholars and clerics urged the faithful to contribute generously to rebuild the lives of the flood-hit people.

Moulavi V P Suhaib, Imam of the Palamyam Juma Masjid here, urged the people to extend all possible help to those affected.

"A large number of people are suffering due to the floods, help them, extend all possible support to them," he said, while leading the eidgah at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here.

The Imam also urged the faithful to donate the money they had kept aside for the celebrations to the affected people.

Latheef, hailing from Kollam district, said it was a low-key Bakrid this year.

"We had a special prayer at the mosque for the departed souls.

We were urged by the cleric to offer ourselves to help those suffering due to the floods," he said.

Maiza, a non-resident Keralite woman, who came here from the Gulf to celebrate Bakrid, said her family had decided not to buy new clothes or prepare any special delicacies to mark the festival.

"It used to be a colourful occasion.

But this time, we have decided to keep it a low-key affair to express our solidarity with the people in distress," the homemaker said.

With Kerala being hit hard by the torrential rains, Muslims across Tamil Nadu offered prayers for those affected in the deluge on the occasion of Bakrid.

Indian Union Muslim League Tamil Nadu state general secretary Abubucker said donations were collected in all the districts of Tamil Nadu where the prayers took place.

Mosques in Chennai, especially at Pulianthope, Royapettah, Triplicane and Thousand lights, saw large number of the faithful offering prayers and donations.

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam collected funds at places where it organised Bakrid celebrations, a leader said.

Haj committee leader Aboobacker said "It is a day to celebrate the importance of sacrifice and tolerance.

Muslims must take this day as an opportunity to visit their brothers and sisters belonging to other religions and share food and ensure that people live in harmony.