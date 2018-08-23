Home States Kerala

Bankers’ Committee decides to suspend loan recovery proceedings

While announcing a one-year moratorium for crop loans, the committee also declared a relaxation of six months for repayment of educational loans.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

bad loan

Representational image. | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Giving a breather to people ravaged by floods, the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has decided to put on hold proceedings to recover loans by three months. While announcing a one-year moratorium for crop loans, the committee also declared a relaxation of six months for repayment of educational loans. “Member banks have been asked to provide additional loans to people in flood-hit areas without insisting on collateral security and margin,” said SLBC chairperson P V Bharathi.

She said here on Wednesday, in the case of those who have lost documents accepted as ID proof, SLBC has decided to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and provide them with the opportunity to open Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account. At the same time, SLBC convener G K Maya said member banks were directed not to levy any kind of charge while issuing new passbooks, account statements and the like to those who have lost their KYC documents during the floods. Customers can avail this facility till October 31. She said member banks can individually decide on foregoing ATM charges, late fee and other charges on loans.

On Monday, a special meeting of SLBC — a consortium of public and private banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks — was held to discuss activities to be undertaken by financial institutions in flood-hit areas.As people in flood-hit areas are engaged in a cleaning spree, the SLBC had a word of caution for them. According to the committee, if one has to avail the insurance claim for houses and vehicles, then they should have to be ‘kept as it is’ until surveyors assess the damage. The SLBC has already instructed member banks to direct their branch managers to inform the customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games