Electrical inspectors from KSEB offer help

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The government, Army, Navy, NDRF, Coast Guard, NGOs, doctors, schools, colleges and various individuals have been at the forefront of the relief and rescue operations under way in the state for the past four days. However, there’s another set of people that has come together to provide flood victims expert help. A group of officers from the Electrical Inspectorate, in association with licensed contractors, have offered their services to help people mitigate issues related to power supply. Once the water recedes and people start returning to their houses, the biggest issue apart from cleaning up the mud and filth is the disconnection of power supply, said an electrical inspector. 

“When people return home, they don’t know the precautions or steps to be taken to get their power connection restored. Many make the mistake of approaching or taking the help of the local electrician, who might not have a licence. What people don’t know is if they do so, they will face problems when it comes to getting the reconnection,” he said. 

KSEB is a stickler for procedure when it comes to power connection or reconnection. “They do it to ensure the customer’s safety. So, KSEB will check whether or not the person who did the re-wiring or repairs had a licence. This is where we come into play. We have roped in a set of licensed contractors and they have agreed to carry out the repairs. If the repairs are not major ones, the contractors have agreed to meet the cost themselves. If the cost goes beyond their budget, the house owner will be advised about the amount,” he said.

