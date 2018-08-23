Fishermen venturing into deep seas to get NavIC technology: Minister Mercykutty Amma

Arun Lakshman By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said fishermen who are venturing into deep seas will be provided with NavIC, the Indian version of GPS. She also said the Prime Minister has envisaged interest in NavIC and may be inaugurating it, but added that there is no official confirmation on the same.The minister said ISRO has already done the technology transfer to Keltron which is manufacturing this.She said models of the gadget were manufactured by Keltron and given to a few fishermen across the state to get a direct feedback.

On suggestions from those who have used it, the new prototype is developed and will soon be provided to the fishermen. NavIC can be used for giving direct contact to control room of Fisheries Department if some untoward incidents happen in deep sea.Mercykutty Amma said presently the government has given orders for 1,000 NavIC equipment which will be provided to traditional fishing boats with outboard engines and going into deep sea.The cost of an equipment will be around `11,000 and this is totally supported by the state government funding.

The minister said, “After the first lot of 1,000 units, we will be going for 15,000 pieces. With the use of NavIC, fishermen who are in deep seas can clearly restrict their fishing within the Indian waters and there will be no question of violating international marine borders.”The use of NavIC will also help the fishermen to stay out of International shipping channels. This will help prevention of mid-sea collision of ships with the traditional fishing boats leading to major loss of lives.

“The first 1,000 models will not be having the facility to track the shipping channels which will be adapted in the coming versions,” said the minister.

Satellite phones

There were serious discussions between the ISRO, BSNL and a private service provider with the fisheries minister and her team for developing satellite telephones to the fishermen. BSNL chief general manager and principal general manager were part of the discussions along with the government officials and the private satellite phone providers.However, the cost and security issues have delayed the project and it is learnt the former director of ISRO and scientific advisor to the Chief Minister Dr M C Dathan has shot down the idea citing security issues and financial liabilities.