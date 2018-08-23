‘Freedom’ chappatis fed famished in relief camps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much sought-after ‘freedom’ chappatis made by inmates of Kakkanad District Jail here came in handy at the time of the worst floods witnessed in the district. Around 2,000 of these chappatis were supplied to the various relief camps on a daily basis for three days. “We have been supplying chappatis to relief camps on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The department had decided to supply the food products made in the jails to the flood-affected. As per the directive, we provided the chappatis. The volunteers collected the chappati packets and supplied them at the camps,” a prison officer said. Another prison officer said the inmates were eager to do their bit for the relief work by preparing the food.