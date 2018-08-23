Goa government announces Rs 5 crore aid to flood-ravaged Kerala

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government today announced Rs five crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took this decision today, a day after he returned to the state from the US, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

"Chief Minister, Shri @manoharparrikar has sanctioned Rs 5 crore as Goa government's contribution towards Kerala CM's relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.