Goa government announces Rs 5 crore aid to flood-ravaged Kerala

The Goa government today announced Rs five crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala.

A man making his way through flooded streets of Chengannur in Kerala. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government today announced Rs five crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took this decision today, a day after he returned to the state from the US, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

"Chief Minister, Shri @manoharparrikar has sanctioned Rs 5 crore as Goa government's contribution towards Kerala CM's relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

