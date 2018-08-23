Indian team planning to donate Third Test match fees for Kerala flood victims

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a novel gesture, the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will donate their entire match fees earned for the Third Test for the Kerala flood victims.

While the amount is yet to be ascertained, it could be in the region of Rs 2 crore or more.

"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after the 203-run win over the home team.

Kerala has been devastated by floods, leading to over 300 deaths.

The Indian players are the richest amongst the sportspersons in the country with the top players earning in millions.

For a Test match, a first XI player earns Rs 15 lakh while the reserves get half that amount.

It is learnt that since BCCI's new constitution has just been adopted under Registrar of Societies, it will take some time before the Indian board can make any official donations.

However if the players in their own capacities want to help the distressed, the BCCI would not mind.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the BCCI has sent the proforma of the compliance form to all the affiliated units.

The state association's constitution is expected to be a mirror image of the parent body's constitution.

With BCCI constitution already adopted by Registrar of Societies, the state units will now get time till September 21 (30 days) to comply with Supreme Court orders.