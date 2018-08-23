Home States Kerala

Kerala Books and Publications Society works overtime to deliver textbooks 

Sparing no effort to redress the worries of students who lost their school textbooks in the flood at the earliest, the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) is working on a war footing to compl

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sparing no effort to redress the worries of students who lost their school textbooks in the flood at the earliest, the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) is working on a war footing to complete printing and distribution before Onam vacation.“We are happy KBPS can do something towards the relief efforts,” KBPS CMD Karthik Kannan told Express in a telephonic interview on Wednesday. “As per the intend order from the Education Department, 70 lakh Vol I textbooks need to be distributed. We have a buffer stock of around 25 lakh books and the remaining 45 lakh needs to be printed. We hope the distribution can be completed by August 30.” 

He said the distribution of buffer stock to societies will start in a few days. “We are waiting for the order from the Education Department. Once we get that, we will start the distribution from its buffer stock,” Karthik said. 

The KBPS requested the intend order from the Education Department when the CM announced the government’s move to provide books to flood-affected students. “In a day we can only print nearly 3 lakh textbooks. So it will take nearly 15 days to complete the whole printing. We have cancelled the leave of all staff to complete the process before deadline. The employees are working round-the-clock,” he said. 
Since the department is yet to get the exact number of students affected in the flood, the department is also planned to keep 10 per cent additional buffer stock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games