Kerala Books and Publications Society works overtime to deliver textbooks 

KOCHI: Sparing no effort to redress the worries of students who lost their school textbooks in the flood at the earliest, the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) is working on a war footing to complete printing and distribution before Onam vacation.“We are happy KBPS can do something towards the relief efforts,” KBPS CMD Karthik Kannan told Express in a telephonic interview on Wednesday. “As per the intend order from the Education Department, 70 lakh Vol I textbooks need to be distributed. We have a buffer stock of around 25 lakh books and the remaining 45 lakh needs to be printed. We hope the distribution can be completed by August 30.”

He said the distribution of buffer stock to societies will start in a few days. “We are waiting for the order from the Education Department. Once we get that, we will start the distribution from its buffer stock,” Karthik said.

The KBPS requested the intend order from the Education Department when the CM announced the government’s move to provide books to flood-affected students. “In a day we can only print nearly 3 lakh textbooks. So it will take nearly 15 days to complete the whole printing. We have cancelled the leave of all staff to complete the process before deadline. The employees are working round-the-clock,” he said.

Since the department is yet to get the exact number of students affected in the flood, the department is also planned to keep 10 per cent additional buffer stock.