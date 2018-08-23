Kerala Floods: Aranmula Boat-race, related celebrations canceled

By Express News Service

ARANMULA: Aranmula Boat-race and other related celebrations canceled by the decision of Palliyoda Seva Sangham on Wednesday. Palliyoda Seva Sangham(PSS) decided to conduct the boat race on August 29 at 1.30pm on the river Pampa. Vice president M Venkayya Naidu had agreed to inaugurate the boat-race. “The flood and after situation at the hamlets had made it not possible for conducting a celebration.

Therefore the PSS will conduct only rituals related to the Uthrattathi water regatta onAugust 29 at 10 am. A procession of Palliyodams only will be conducted from Sathrakkadavu on the Uthruttathi day.

The Ashtamirohini Vallasadya would be conducted on September 2 as an Annadanam. All Vallasadya offerings postponaed to the next year due to the natural calamities and absents of pure water,” B Krishnakumar Krishnaveni, president of the PSS said.

Other rituals including the arrival of Thiruvona Thoni and others would be conducted without any celebrations.