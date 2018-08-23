Kerala floods: Clean-up drive in Wayanad on August 30

Sovi Vidyadharan By

KALPETTA: A cleanup drive will be held in flood-hit areas of Wayanad on August 30, district collector Keshavendra Kumar has said. The drive will be carried out in association with Haritha Keralam mission, Suchitwa Mission and the health department.

Elected representatives, officials, voluntary organisations, green task force and Kudumbashree workers will be part of the initiative. Committees will be constituted in each ward under the leadership of the ward member. The focus will be on removing waste from houses and public places. Segregated waste will be handed over to Clean Kerala and other environment protection groups.

Gloves and boots will be provided to those who are part of the cleaning process. Interested persons can register with the initiative by sending an email to weforwayanad@gmai.com.

Help desks have been set up for the purpose with the assistance of the Tourism Department. Preventive medicines will be provided by the Health Department. If the cleaning iniatives are not completed in a day, it will be carried over to the next day.