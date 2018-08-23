Kerala floods: Unscientific land use increased landslide intensity, says study

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KALPETTA: Alteration of the course of water bodies along mountains and hillocks tirggered soil erosion and increased the intensity of the ensuing landslides, a study by the soil conservation wing of the district has found.

The study pointed out that the soil in many areas was already wet due to summer showers. Adding to this was over 80 days of incessant monsoon rainfall which further weakened hills and mountains. The natural flow of water at Kurichiarmala, Priyadarshini Estate, Pancharkolli, Ammara Anoth, Chelod and Vythrii was altered due to soil erosion. The changes in land use and unscientific construction only added to more soil erosion, said the study.

The water that seeped in through the soil remained stagnant in hard surfaces. The resulting pressure caused landslides. The slope of the area, abundance of clay and a large quantity of rain in a short span also contributed to landslides. The study pointed out that in many areas where gravel and clay lay mixed, the clay flowed with the gushing water and upset the balance, triggering landslides, said District Soil Conservation Officer P U Das in his study.

Similar landslides were reported from Pilakkavu, Maniyankunnu, Thalappuzha Sivagirkunnu and many areas in Vythiri panchayat, Das said In many areas, fissures were detected on hills and land was found to have caved in. The high water retention of the soil turned many paddy fields into wetland. Small hillocks were seen to have drifted apart in various areas of Thirunelly panchayat, Manathavadi Municipality and Vythiri panchayat. Such developments were likely to impact large buildings that have come up in the vicinity, the study cautioned.