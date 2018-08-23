National Investigation Agency’s humane side comes to the fore during Kerala floods

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though primarily an anti-terror agency, the NIA showed its humane side by joining in the rescue operations during the recent devastating floods. The entire NIA team in the state was at the vanguard to coordinate the rescue operations with the defence forces.An NIA officer said 35 of its personnel have been engaged in rescue operations.“After receiving sanction from the headquarters, we have been coordinating with the rescue teams, identifying areas where food supplies are urgently needed. We collected information on stranded people from various platforms and media outfits. It was passed on to the defence forces engaged in the rescue operations,” he said.

“The entire NIA team in Kerala was involved in the flood rescue and other activities,” the officer said.

The NIA coordinated with ‘Anbodu Kochi’ to collect food packets which were airdropped with the help of the Navy. “Since Saturday morning we were engaged in the rescue operations. Our personnel worked on Sunday as well. One of our teams collected food and other essential items for relief camps. All our resources were put to optimum use for the affected,” he said.

The agency will continue to provide support for the rescue operation and ensure supply of food and necessary goods to the affected sections. Other Central agencies like the Customs Department aided the rescue operations by providing fast vessels to reach those stranded in various parts of the district. Some of the government officers were present in the relief camps overseeing the distribution of food and essential items.