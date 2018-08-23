Preliminary assessment pegs KSEB losses at Rs 350 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With floods affecting power supply in many districts, electricity consumption has crashed in the state, providing yet another indicator to the extent of the rain havoc. Daily consumption had dipped well below the 45 million unit (MU) mark in recent days, and went as low as 38.8 MU on August 16. KSEB officers point to the drastic change that has occurred in the power consumption patterns as an indicator of the impact of the floods on the state.

The consumption has fallen drastically at a time when daily consumption was averaging 60-64 MU during July and the early days of August. KSEB installations, including sub-stations, feeders and power supply lines, have been affected by the floods, forcing power outages in many places.Several hydel projects were also hit. Some power stations, including the Adyanpara station in Nilambur, were flooded forcing shutdowns.

A preliminary assessment has pegged the losses to the KSEB due to the rain havoc and consequent floods at approximately `350 crore. This is in terms of the losses ustained to KSEB’s power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure and does not include the losses sustained by the utility on account of the disruption in power generation. A full assessment of the losses sustained to KSEB installations can be made only after water has receded, said officers.

