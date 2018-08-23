Retail traders’ body in Kerala pegs losses at Rs 1,500 crore

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi president T Nazirudeen said the retail traders in the state have suffered an estimated loss of over `1,500 crore in the recent floods, as per the preliminary assessment. The association said retail traders have been providing essential commodities and daily use items to relief camps across the state either free-of-cost or at reduced rates.

The association said it would take strict action against those who take undue advantage of the situation and resort to hoarding and black marketing of goods. It also demanded the state government to declare a moratorium on bank loans availed of by traders and announce a special package to compensate traders. The association urged the state to issue an order extending the dates for the payment of GST without penalty by another two months.