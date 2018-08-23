Home States Kerala

State loses three wild elephants, one tiger in deluge

The torrential rain in Kerala and the overflowing of close to 40 dams have flooded around half of the districts in the state forcing wild animals as well as people to flee for life.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The torrential rain in Kerala and the overflowing of close to 40 dams have flooded around half of the districts in the state forcing wild animals as well as people to flee for life. While there is a system to ascertain the loss to human beings, the state is yet to start the assessment of the loss suffered by wildlife due to the worst flooding in the history of Kerala. 

P K Kesavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, told Express the department has recorded the death of three wild elephant calves, one tiger and a gaur so far. The deaths of elephant calves were reported from the forests in North Wayanad forest division, while the carcass of 13-year-old tiger was found in Thekkady in the Periyar Tiger Reserve division, which is home to around 35-40 tigers in the state.        

The postmortem of one elephant calf at Meppadi found the death happened due to the fall of the animal from a rock. The postmortem report of other animals is yet to reach the forest headquarters, he said, adding the Kerala forest is by and large safe from the devastating impact of the flood as the destruction happened mainly in areas through which the flood water cruised after the opening of the dams and not in the catchment areas.   

Wildlife expert and former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute P S Easa, however, said the deaths recorded so far by the officials during this flood are of the large animals.But the unseeing and unrecorded loss the wildlife suffered is very big and it can be recorded only by a gradual process.

Umpteen number of reptiles and amphibians like otters, snakes, and other creatures have lost their habitats and lives, which used to be neglected by the authorities.Further, the flood used to spur migration and dispersion in the forest due to the changes in habitat of wild animals. Though the bird population may be safe from habitat loss, the forage of birds and other animals would be affected due to flooding, he said.  
Besides, the damages happened to the meadows due to landslide and other infrastructure damages, affect wildlife and human beings, he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games