State loses three wild elephants, one tiger in deluge

By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The torrential rain in Kerala and the overflowing of close to 40 dams have flooded around half of the districts in the state forcing wild animals as well as people to flee for life. While there is a system to ascertain the loss to human beings, the state is yet to start the assessment of the loss suffered by wildlife due to the worst flooding in the history of Kerala.

P K Kesavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, told Express the department has recorded the death of three wild elephant calves, one tiger and a gaur so far. The deaths of elephant calves were reported from the forests in North Wayanad forest division, while the carcass of 13-year-old tiger was found in Thekkady in the Periyar Tiger Reserve division, which is home to around 35-40 tigers in the state.

The postmortem of one elephant calf at Meppadi found the death happened due to the fall of the animal from a rock. The postmortem report of other animals is yet to reach the forest headquarters, he said, adding the Kerala forest is by and large safe from the devastating impact of the flood as the destruction happened mainly in areas through which the flood water cruised after the opening of the dams and not in the catchment areas.

Wildlife expert and former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute P S Easa, however, said the deaths recorded so far by the officials during this flood are of the large animals.But the unseeing and unrecorded loss the wildlife suffered is very big and it can be recorded only by a gradual process.

Umpteen number of reptiles and amphibians like otters, snakes, and other creatures have lost their habitats and lives, which used to be neglected by the authorities.Further, the flood used to spur migration and dispersion in the forest due to the changes in habitat of wild animals. Though the bird population may be safe from habitat loss, the forage of birds and other animals would be affected due to flooding, he said.

Besides, the damages happened to the meadows due to landslide and other infrastructure damages, affect wildlife and human beings, he added.