Steps to restore deviation of Pampa river soon: Travancore Devaswom Board president

A high-level Devaswom team headed by Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and member K Raghavan on Wednesday decided to initiate immediate measures to restore

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the deviated Pampa river | Express

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A high-level Devaswom team headed by Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and member K Raghavan on Wednesday decided to initiate immediate measures to restore the deviation of Pampa river at Triveni, caused by the recent flood.The TDB team, comprising the TDB president, Devaswom chief engineer V Sankaran Potti and executive engineer Ajithkumar, visited Pampa-Triveni and key installations, including the two bridges, Pampa Nadapandal, Annadanamandapam and other buildings.

Road repairs
The TDB president directed the Devaswom works department to initiate measures to reinstate the emergency evacuation road, where the river deviated from Triveni, to ensure the transportation of raw materials to the devaswom godowns at the north-end of the road, for  the production aravana prasadam.
The Devaswom works department will undertake an urgent check on the strength and durability of the buildings at Pampa -Triveni ahead of  the coming pilgrimage season.

The Devaswom authorities would seek the intervention of the Sabarimala high-powered committee for holding discussions with the Central Government Department concerned on the projects, including the Pampa Nadapandal, under the national pilgrim circuit scheme.The TDB president  mooted a new bridge linking Pampa Hilltop with the road near the Devaswom godown on the northern side of Pampa.

Kadakampally to review damage at Sabarimala
Sabarimala: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will convene a meeting of various government department heads in Pampa on August 24 to discuss the immediate measures needed to repair damage caused by the floods. The focus will be on Pampa and other centres connected with Sabarimala before the next pilgrimage season. Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas will attend the meeting which will go into the details of new schemes to be launched at Pampa-Triveni.

