Home States Kerala

‘AICTE nod even before college building completion’

The CBI chargesheet on the alleged irregularities in granting AICTE approval to the Thrissur- based Tejus Engineering College and Technology run by the Cheruvathur Foundation has said the AICTE panel

Published: 24th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

(aicte-india.org)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI chargesheet on the alleged irregularities in granting AICTE approval to the Thrissur- based Tejus Engineering College and Technology run by the Cheruvathur Foundation has said the AICTE panel granted accreditation even before the construction of the college was completed.

The investigation by CBI officer S S Chauhan found a three-member panel appointed by AICTE to conduct an inspection of facilities at Thejus Engineering College had been replaced arbitrarily. The original inspection committee comprising Kandaswamy, J Davis and H S Mohan was replaced with another panel comprising Subramanium and K Vasudevan by the AICTE regional unit. “The first-panel explicitly stated neither Manju Singh nor any other AICTE officer contacted them seeking their availability for inspection,” the  CBI chargesheet says.

While the construction of the building for the engineering college started only on February 17, 2009, the inspection was held in July 2009. The CBI suspect the AICTE conducted the inspection even before the construction work was completed.The CBI appointed a three-member team comprising CPWD Assistant Engineer, AGM of National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and a valuer to assess whether the construction of the 3,893 sq ft building could be completed in six months.

“All the three members of the committee had submitted the report when it is practically impossible to complete the construction of such a huge building within the period,” a CBI officer said. Another committee was formed to check whether the facilities stated in the proposal are indeed available at the college.

The committee after inspection filed a report saying facilities like gym, water harvesting plant and outdoor stadium exist only on paper. Similarly, the AICTE panel stated in the inspection report the audited statement of Cheruvathur Foundation for three years was verified in July 2009. However, the CBI chargesheet revealed the foundation was set up on August 25, 2008 and its account was not audited.

Following this, the probe agency filed the chargesheet against the college run by Cheruvathur Foundation.
Foundation chairman C C Thampi; D K Subramaniam of Bengaluru; K Vasudevan of Kakkanad figure in the chargesheet.

Though the CBI found out the alleged involvement of then ACITE Regional Director Manju Singh -who is presently UGC Joint Secretary- in the case,  it will be filing a separate chargesheet against her as it is yet to receive sanction to prosecute her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar