Battling floodwater, woman rescued her kids, mother-in-law

NEDUMBASSERY: For Shiny, a 41-year-old widow residing in Avanamkodu behind the Cochin Airport, August 15 was like any other day before it turned into a battle for life and death. Shiny had to brave the neck-level floodwater to rescue her two children and mother-in-law.

Shiny works at the airport trolley section and, as usual, she reached office at around 9.30 am. She never witnessed a flood in their locality previously. “At around 10 am, someone informed the compound wall of the airport had collapsed and water was gushing into our house,” she told Express. “Soon, I took an autorickshaw, but the roads were not accessible as the water level was very high. There was no help as our house is far from the road. We still managed to reach near the house,” she added. In no time, she had to move her children, who are in Class I and IX, and aged mother-in-law to a safety. “While returning, the roads were inundated and we feared the vehicle would stop any time. Luckily, we managed to reach the house of a relative. But we were shifted to a relief camp after that house was inundated,” she said.

Now, while returning home, she found staying there is a daunting task. In the past two days, they killed five snakes, including cobras and kraits. “All the equipment was damaged. Cracks appeared in a portion of the house. Three electricity posts providing connection to our house were swept away in the water and restoring electricity is an expensive affair. A cobra was spotted in the bathroom. There might be snakes in between the tiles of the roof. With two children and an aged mother, how can I stay here safely?” she asked.However, Shiny did not blame anyone and believes in her fate.