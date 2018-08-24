Home States Kerala

Battling floodwater, woman rescued her kids, mother-in-law

For Shiny, a 41-year-old widow residing in Avanamkodu behind the Cochin Airport, August 15 was like any other day before it turned into a battle for life and death. Shiny had to brave the neck-level f

Published: 24th August 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shiny in front of her house at Avanamkodu in Nedumbassery | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY: For Shiny, a 41-year-old widow residing in Avanamkodu behind the Cochin Airport, August 15 was like any other day before it turned into a battle for life and death. Shiny had to brave the neck-level floodwater to rescue her two children and mother-in-law.

Shiny works at the airport trolley section and, as usual, she reached office at around 9.30 am. She never witnessed a flood in their locality previously. “At around 10 am, someone informed the compound wall of the airport had collapsed and water was gushing into our house,” she told Express. “Soon, I took an autorickshaw, but the roads were not accessible as the water level was very high. There was no help as our house is far from the road. We still managed to reach near the house,” she added. In no time, she had to move her children, who are in Class I and IX, and aged mother-in-law to a safety. “While returning, the roads were inundated and we feared the vehicle would stop any time. Luckily, we managed to reach the house of a relative. But we were shifted to a relief camp after that house was inundated,” she said.

Now, while returning home, she found staying there is a daunting task. In the past two days, they killed five snakes, including cobras and kraits. “All the equipment was damaged. Cracks appeared in a portion of the house. Three electricity posts providing connection to our house were swept away in the water and restoring electricity is an expensive affair. A cobra was spotted in the bathroom. There might be snakes in between the tiles of the roof.  With two children and an aged mother, how can I stay here safely?” she asked.However, Shiny did not blame anyone and believes in her fate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar