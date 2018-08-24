CPM slams Centre for refusing aid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership in the state has come out against the Union Government’s reluctance to accept `700 crore aid from the UAE for Kerala flood relief.



CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged it was part of the Union Government’s revengeful approach towards Kerala and urged the state Assembly to unanimously approach the Centre to revise its norms so as to facilitate accepting foreign aid.

Kodiyeri said the BJP-led government’s decision should be read along with Sangh Parivar and Seva Bharathi’s call not to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.“The United Nations, in addition to the governments of UAE and Qatar, has already promised financial support. If the Centre is against accepting the same, it should be ready to compensate the state,” Kodiyeri said.

He pointed out that India has been accepting aid from countries such as the US, Japan, Russia and France. It also has been accepting financial aid from agencies such as the World Bank, EU, ADB and IMF. Also India has earlier supported other countries when they were in need. Kodiyeri also criticised Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for his charges against the state government. Such unnecessary allegations will only help block relief assistance from coming to the state, he said.