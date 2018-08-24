Home States Kerala

District administrations were alerted before water release: Electricity Minister M M Mani

Electricity Minister M M Mani on Thursday defended the government’s decision to open the shutters of the hydel dams in the state, saying the move was made after alerting respective district administra

Published: 24th August 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister M M Mani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Electricity Minister M M Mani on Thursday defended the government’s decision to open the shutters of the hydel dams in the state, saying the move was made after alerting respective district administrations and seeking their permission.

The Opposition had alleged the shutters of the dams were opened without alerts. Countering this, Mani said all required precautionary measures were adopted before releasing the water. He, however, hinted at the KSEB not being adequately warned about the torrential rainfall which hit the state.Mani’s comments came on the heels of similar defences made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KSEB CMD N S Pillai following an allegation the floods were caused by the simultaneous opening of dams. The charge was baseless, Mani said in a Facebook post.

“KSEB stores water on the basis of IMD forecasts. It was alerted only two days in advance about the torrential rainfall,” he said.The average rainfall in the state shot up to 128.6 mm (12.86 cm) after August 7, against the normal average of 13.8 mm. On August 16, the catchment area of the Idukki dam received 295 mm of rainfall, Mani said.

“Once water started rising in the Idukki dam, it was decided to sound the first warning at 2,390 feet, the second at 2,395 feet and the third and final warning at 2,399 ft before releasing the water from the Cheruthoni dam on August 9.

On the controversy surrounding the releasing of water from the Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad, Mani said the district authorities were duly warned through email and WhatsApp in mid-August.“However, water was being released from this dam since July 15. The district authorities concerned were alerted before releasing water from the Sabarigiri project’s Kakki and Pampa reservoirs also,” the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar