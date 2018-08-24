District administrations were alerted before water release: Electricity Minister M M Mani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Electricity Minister M M Mani on Thursday defended the government’s decision to open the shutters of the hydel dams in the state, saying the move was made after alerting respective district administrations and seeking their permission.

The Opposition had alleged the shutters of the dams were opened without alerts. Countering this, Mani said all required precautionary measures were adopted before releasing the water. He, however, hinted at the KSEB not being adequately warned about the torrential rainfall which hit the state.Mani’s comments came on the heels of similar defences made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KSEB CMD N S Pillai following an allegation the floods were caused by the simultaneous opening of dams. The charge was baseless, Mani said in a Facebook post.

“KSEB stores water on the basis of IMD forecasts. It was alerted only two days in advance about the torrential rainfall,” he said.The average rainfall in the state shot up to 128.6 mm (12.86 cm) after August 7, against the normal average of 13.8 mm. On August 16, the catchment area of the Idukki dam received 295 mm of rainfall, Mani said.

“Once water started rising in the Idukki dam, it was decided to sound the first warning at 2,390 feet, the second at 2,395 feet and the third and final warning at 2,399 ft before releasing the water from the Cheruthoni dam on August 9.

On the controversy surrounding the releasing of water from the Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad, Mani said the district authorities were duly warned through email and WhatsApp in mid-August.“However, water was being released from this dam since July 15. The district authorities concerned were alerted before releasing water from the Sabarigiri project’s Kakki and Pampa reservoirs also,” the minister added.