Efforts on to prevent price rise of veggies during Onam

The independent farmer groups under the Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) will ensure that there is no price rise for vegetables during the Onam season in the aftermath of the dev

Published: 24th August 2018 02:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The independent farmer groups under the Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) will ensure that there is no price rise for vegetables during the Onam season in the aftermath of the devastating floods.  

Over 150 stalls will be set up by the VFPCK’s farm groups to provide vegetables and other agri-commodities at fair price. “If the revenue department authorities want, the farmer groups are also ready to provide the vegetables at the relief camps, too,” said VFPCK CEO Saji John. Though many locally grown vegetables and bananas are in short supply, the VFPCK stalls are trying to procure maximum quantities of these varieties for the coming days.

“Since the local varieties are in short supply, the vegetables are being procured from the HortiCorp (Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation) for distribution through the farmer groups,” said Saji.

There are attempts to create artificial shortage by unscrupulous elements to take advantage of the scarcity of vegetables following the floods. The government has also established separate vegetable markets through HortiCorp and Kudumbashree in addition to the VFPCK stalls.

“Though there is shortage of locally grown vegetables in the markets, there is no reason to anticipate a major shortage in the overall availability of the vegetables. This was proven by a market study conducted by the VFPCK marketing division following a special direction by the Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar,” he said.

