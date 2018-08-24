‘Govt efforts mitigated flood impact’

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The impact of the devastating floods was mitigated thanks to the well-coordinated rescue operations led by the LDF Government, said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. It was made possible because of the combined efforts from all sections, including the Army, fishermen, government machinery and volunteers, he said here on Thursday.

The government is on the path of rebuilding a state lying in tatters and is committed to create a new Kerala. For this, the government seeks the support of the people. It is high time we forgot political differences and rally behind the government in the reconstruction process, he said.Cooperation from the Centre has been laudable and the state has received positive response from the Centre in connection with relief work, he said.