Home States Kerala

Hindu Mahasabha site hacked, photos objectionable to outfit posted

The home page of the website (http://www.abhm.org.in/) displayed a recipe to “Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry” along with other messages from the group.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

The website of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's website was hacked today.

By Online Desk

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's (ABHM) official website was hacked today by a group called 'Team Kerala Cyber Warriors' who left a recipe of  meat objectionable to the outfit on the home page for the users.

The home page of the website (http://www.abhm.org.in/) displayed the recipe along with other messages from the group.

The hacking comes in the wake of ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani’s remarks that only those who do not consume beef should be helped in Kerala floods and many people died in the state because of selected few who consumed cow meat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat