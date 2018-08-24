Interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh for flood-affected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is in talks with banks for disbursing interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh to the flood-affected to repair and refurbish their houses, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. The interest will be borne by the government.

Briefing the media on the relief operations, he said the loans would be provided to the seniormost woman of the household. “This is meant to ensure the families can restore living standards as much as possible to those of the pre-flood situation. The government is examining various aspects of the scheme,” he said.

The government is giving priority to help flood victims return to their homes. In the cases of people whose houses have been destroyed, they will be shifted to other locations like halls until new houses are built. The current locations, mostly schools and colleges, will have to be vacated once the Onam vacation ends. “Constructing new homes will take time. We have to find alternative space and instructions have been issued to district collectors in this regard,” he said.

Special kits

People returning home from the camps will be issued special kits which contain, among other things, 5 kg of rice, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister had toured camps in Chengannur, Kozhenchery, Alappuzha, Paravur and Chalakudy on Thursday.

‘’The people in the camps are satisfied with the arrangements and food in the camps, but, naturally, they are concerned about what faces them when they return home. Many houses have been destroyed. Many have become uninhabitable. The government views this situation seriously and plans to address it in a time-bound manner,’’ Pinarayi said.

Regions vulnerable to disasters to be avoided



In rehabilitating the flood victims, the government plans to avoid regions vulnerable to disasters like river banks and landslip-prone regions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

KSEB to hold ‘water analysis’



Though the southwest monsoon rainfall has abated, water levels in most of the hydel dams continue to be above 90 pc. The KSEB plans to hold a ‘water analysis’ to compute the safety levels that can be achieved before the north-east monsoon.