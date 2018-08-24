Home States Kerala

Kerala Floods: Adoor man offers land for cremating victims

Kuruvila Samuel, a resident of Adoor was offering his 25 cents to those who needed to bury their loved ones who died in the Kerala floods.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: A message had been circulating on the social media platforms for a couple of days now. Kuruvila Samuel, a resident of Adoor was offering his 25 cents to those who needed to bury their loved ones who died in the Kerala floods. There was a number attached to the message. When contacted, Kuruvila Samuel explained his reasons for making the offer.

“I am an evangelist. Personally, I believe we are all humans first and so I offered my land to people irrespective of their caste or religion. My brother is there in Adoor and he will be the one in charge of this. The property is in the second ward of Adoor Municipality,” he said.

“Many people have called and inquired about the details. No one has specifically asked for the cremation. I have made my offer clear. The land is available to anyone. If there is any legal or technical documents that need to be procured, the respective NGO or association will have to secure them. My brother will aid them,” he added.

A resident of Delhi now, he works with a consultancy. His wife Elizabeth Kuruvila is a doctor at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He has two kids, Kezia and Gershom. Kuruvila Samuel saw a lot of appreciation for his kind offer on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuruvila Samuel Adoor Resident Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat