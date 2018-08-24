Kerala Floods: Adoor man offers land for cremating victims

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A message had been circulating on the social media platforms for a couple of days now. Kuruvila Samuel, a resident of Adoor was offering his 25 cents to those who needed to bury their loved ones who died in the Kerala floods. There was a number attached to the message. When contacted, Kuruvila Samuel explained his reasons for making the offer.

“I am an evangelist. Personally, I believe we are all humans first and so I offered my land to people irrespective of their caste or religion. My brother is there in Adoor and he will be the one in charge of this. The property is in the second ward of Adoor Municipality,” he said.

“Many people have called and inquired about the details. No one has specifically asked for the cremation. I have made my offer clear. The land is available to anyone. If there is any legal or technical documents that need to be procured, the respective NGO or association will have to secure them. My brother will aid them,” he added.

A resident of Delhi now, he works with a consultancy. His wife Elizabeth Kuruvila is a doctor at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He has two kids, Kezia and Gershom. Kuruvila Samuel saw a lot of appreciation for his kind offer on social media.