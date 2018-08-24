Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Centre waives fees for reissue of passport

Passport fee of Rs 1,500 and penalty of Rs 1,500 (for damaged) would be waived for re-issue, a release from the Regional Passport office here said today.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Heavy rains in Kerala (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Centre has waived fees for reissue of passport for people of Kerala who lost the vital travel document in the floods.

Under the initiative, the procedure for reissue of passports in lieu of lost or damaged will be relaxed, a release from the Regional Passport office here said today.

Passport fee of Rs 1,500 and penalty of Rs 1,500 (for damaged) would be waived for re-issue of passports, it said.

It advised applicants to approach the nearest Passport Seva Kendra or the Regional Passport Office for assistance.

Online registration was not mandatory and if the passport had been lost, a copy of FIR from the Police station concerned should be furnished.

"All the damaged/lost passports will be replaced on the same day itself", the release said.

The unprecedented floods this month had affected most districts in the state with over 14.50 lakh people displaced after their homes were inundated.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Passport Passport re issue Regional Passport Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar