Kerala floods: Javadekar appeals to HRD ministry, university staff to donate one day's salary to state

Javadekar also donated a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today appealed to the employees of his ministry and the staff of the universities and colleges across the country to donate at least a day's salary for the relief-and-rehabilitation work in Kerala, which has been devastated due to floods.

"There has been unprecedented devastation in Kerala due to floods. I have donated one month's salary to PM's National Relief Fund.

I appeal to all employees of @HRDMinistry, univ/college teachers and employees to donate at least a day's salary for relief and rehab work (sic)," he tweeted.

Kerala is struggling to find its feet after the devastating deluge that left 231 people dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people.

Though the rains have eased over the last two days, vast swathes of land remain under a seemingly endless sheet of water in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

 

