Kerala floods: Kasargod to sent technicians to repair flood-hit houses of district

Published: 24th August 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The district administration said it would be sending three teams of technicians to flood-affected districts to repair the buildings, electrical and electronic gadgets. Collector D Sajith Babu said the teams would be sent under hte leadership of Haritha Kerala Mission.

The teams would comprise carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, welders, AC and refrigerator mechanics, among other technicians.

"We are tapping teachers, senior trainees and former students of private and government-run ITIs, and skill development centres, NGOs and technicians with expertise," he said.

Experienced hands need not bring their certificates for registering for the reach-out initiative, he said. The district administration and the Haritha Kerala Mission would provide travel allowance, accommodation and food to the volunteers, he said. -"Interested persons should come with their tools," the Collector said.

The district administration is planning to send three batches to three different districts. The volunteers are expected for work for 10 days.

"On completion of work, the collector will give each of the volunteers a certificate of commendation," said Philomina Jessy Jennifer, principal of Kasargod ITI, and nodal officer of District Industrial Training Department. She would be coordinating with the ITI trainers and inspectors.

