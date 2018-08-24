Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: State government announces special lottery to raise relief funds

Issac told the media that the cost of a ticket would be Rs 250 with the draw on October 3, with the entire proceeds of the lottery going towards the CMDRF.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Lorries Kerala floods

People being evacuated and shifted to relief camps in Taurus, Tata Tippers at Thottumugham near Aluva (Photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has announced a special lottery to raise additional relief funds for the flood-ravaged state, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said here on Friday.

Issac told the media that the cost of a ticket would be Rs 250 with the draw on October 3, with the entire proceeds of the lottery going towards the CMDRF.

"The lottery has been named 'Ashwas' and there would be the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in each series and Rs 5,000 for 108,000 tickets," the Minister said.

An informed source said: "The target of this special lottery is to raise Rs 100 crore, which will be the net profit for the state government after meeting all expenses of this special lottery if all the tickets are sold."

The floods have killed some 370 people since the monsoon rains began on May 29. It has caused widespread destruction, forcing more than one million people to take shelter in relief camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Thomas Issac Kerala flood relief Kerala lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat