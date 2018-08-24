KSEB’s water analysis before Aug 31

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which has found itself in the vortex of the post-flood blame game, is gearing up for the upcoming northeast monsoons which will further add to the water levels in the dams.

Although the southwest monsoon rainfall has abated, water levels in most of the major hydel dams continue to be above 90 per cent. By month-end, KSEB plans to hold a ‘water analysis’ to compute the safety levels that can be achieved before the northeast monsoon strikes Kerala.

“The water analysis will be held before August 31. Water flow from the catchment areas into the dams is still continuing. As part of the water analysis, we will compute the average rainfall expected during the northeast monsoon using data from past years. It will also help to determine the quantum of electricity to be generated to keep the water levels at a safe margin,” said KSEB CMD N S Pillai.

Despite the torrential rains subsiding, the combined water levels in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB continue to be above 95 per cent. This has prompted the state electricity board to keep the shutters of most of the dams open and produce maximum electricity. In fact, on Tuesday, the combined water levels in the dams stood at 97 per cent with storage enough to generate 4,017.8 million units (MU) (In 2017, the capability was 1,589 MU on the same day).

The total storage capacity is 4140.2 MU, with internal generation accounting for over 30 MU of the total daily consumption of 57 MU. On Tuesday, the storage in the Idukki dam stood at 1,420.5 million cub metres against a capacity of 1,460 mcm.

‘KSEB not at fault’

Palakkad: There was nothing wrong in the KSEB’s decision to release water from dams, said Minister for the Welfare of SCs and STs A K Balan. He was addressing the media here on Thursday after receiving the contribution to the CM’s relief fund from various individuals and organisations. Balan said though the water level in the Idukki dam had reached 2,401 ft during his term as the Electricity Minister, dam shutters were not opened at that time. “Similarly in 2017, the water level had reached 2,401 ft,” he said. He said the CM had explained the situation and the public have understood it. The dams were almost full on August 8 and 9, owing to the heavy rain. Subsequently, the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were also opened, prompting the authorities to further open the shutters of Cheruthoni dam.