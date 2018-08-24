Nightingales bring solace to the flood-hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nightingales are at it again. This time they have rushed to the aid of Kerala’s flood-hit people. Not just monetary, the nurses have taken time out of their busy roster to take care of the medical needs of the flood-victims alongside doctors and other medical practitioners.

According to Jasminsha M, UNA president, over 1,800 nurses are at present engaged in providing medical care to the flood victims. “We have also donated Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The money was contributed by the nurses working in the state and also outside,” he said.

“Right from the time the distress call went out, the nurses have been wholeheartedly engaged in the relief work. These men and women have been not only doing their regular jobs at the hospitals but also at the camps. It is a relentless work. But we have planned the entire thing in such a manner so that the functioning of the hospitals where these nurses work is not affected,” he said.

If a set of nurses work the day shift at the relief camps, they go in for the night schedule at the hospitals. “We are working in tandem with the doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and others. The work is tremendous because not only are many of these people suffering from conditions like diabetes and hypertension but also anxiety, tension and depression,” he added. He said people have lost everything they owned in the deluge.

“They are in vulnerable condition. So they require all help we can provide,” he said. Besides working in the relief camps, nurses have been deputed to work in the camps that have been set up in the tribal areas of Wayanad. “At present, a large number of doctors and nurses are working in around 35 medical camps set up in Wayanad. More such camps have been organised at other flood-affected areas. We are planning more such camps in the coming days,” said Jasminsha. Nurses from all over the country and even abroad are doing their bit. The Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council recently donated Rs 5 crore to the CMDRF.