Home States Kerala

Nightingales bring solace to the flood-hit

Over 1,800 nurses are at present engaged in providing medical care to the flood victims

Published: 24th August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nightingales are at it again. This time they have rushed to the aid of Kerala’s flood-hit people. Not just monetary, the nurses have taken time out of their busy roster to take care of the medical needs of the flood-victims alongside doctors and other medical practitioners.

According to Jasminsha M, UNA president, over 1,800 nurses are at present engaged in providing medical care to the flood victims. “We have also donated Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The money was contributed by the nurses working in the state and also outside,” he said.

“Right from the time the distress call went out, the nurses have been wholeheartedly engaged in the relief work. These men and women have been not only doing their regular jobs at the hospitals but also at the camps. It is a relentless work. But we have planned the entire thing in such a manner so that the functioning of the hospitals where these nurses work is not affected,” he said.

If a set of nurses work the day shift at the relief camps, they go in for the night schedule at the hospitals. “We are working in tandem with the doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and others. The work is tremendous because not only are many of these people suffering from conditions like diabetes and hypertension but also anxiety, tension and depression,” he added. He said people have lost everything they owned in the deluge.

“They are in vulnerable condition. So they require all help we can provide,” he said. Besides working in the relief camps, nurses have been deputed to work in the camps that have been set up in the tribal areas of Wayanad. “At present, a large number of doctors and nurses are working in around 35 medical camps set up in Wayanad. More such camps have been organised at other flood-affected areas. We are planning more such camps in the coming days,” said Jasminsha. Nurses from all over the country and even abroad are doing their bit. The Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council recently donated Rs 5 crore to the CMDRF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar