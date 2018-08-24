Home States Kerala

No lack of clarity on UAE aid to Kerala, says CM Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today expressed hope that the Centre would accept the "offer" of Rs 700 crore from UAE.

Published: 24th August 2018

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today claimed there was no lack of clarity on UAE aid for the flood-ravaged state and expressed hope that the Centre would accept the "offer" of Rs 700 crore.

Earlier today, officials at the UAE embassy in New Delhi said the UAE had not officially announced any financial aid for Kerala flood relief.

Vijayan said NRI businessman M A Yusfuf Ali had informed him about the aid.

"When I asked him whether it could be made public, he said there is no problem in it," the chief minister told reporters after a meeting to review the post-flood situation and relief operations.

The UAE aid was communicated to Ali when he had met the crown prince to convey Bakrid greetings, Vijayan said. Vijayan said the issue whether or not to accept the aid was a matter to be decided by the Centre.

"I hope that this will be accepted," Vijayan said replying to a question on the row.

There was no lack of clarity on the UAE aid to Kerala, he added.

The chief minister said he had nothing more to add to what he had stated on August 21 about the aid and added it was a matter discussed by Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both had informed the world about the aid issue, the chief minister said.

The issue of UAE aid had triggered a row, with the Centre deciding not to accept the foreign aid for relief work, even as the ruling CPI-M led LDF and the Congress in Kerala came out against the government's move.

Officials in UAE embassy in New Delhi said no specific amount for financial aid to flood-ravaged Kerala was finalised officially by the United Arab Emirates and there was no announcement on donation to the state.

UAE ambassador Ahmed Albannam, without mentioning financial aid, said his government only set up a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance to people affected by flash floods in Kerala.

The gulf nation may come out with its plan in the next few days to extend assistance to flood victims, an official said.

Vijayan earlier this week said the UAE has decided to extend a financial assistance of Rs 700 crore to Kerala, considering the Gulf nation's special relationship with Kerala.

Around three million Indians live and work in the UAE, out of which 80 per cent are from Kerala, according to official figures.

 

