Rehab efforts should reach all communities: Medha Patkar

Renowned environmentalist Medha Patkar who viewed the recent deluge that hit God’s own country as a dam-made flood, urged the state government to ensure the rehabilitation efforts reach the communitie

Medha Patkar (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Renowned environmentalist Medha Patkar who viewed the recent deluge that hit God’s own country as a dam-made flood, urged the state government to ensure the rehabilitation efforts reach the communities, including the tribals and coastal people.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Medha urged the government to at least extend the relief camps to September 15 and also to distribute groceries and other items for 15 more days as they step out of the camps.

“There was an audio circulating on social media groups that people in Kerala are rich. Kerala is rich in natural and human resources,” she said adding the National Alliance of People’s Movement felicitated the fishermen who selflessly took part in the rescue operations. Medha also said there was a demand for drinking water across the state and sought its supply from other parts of the country.

“Mobilisation of resources, including the equipment to clean the mud-filled houses after the flood, is also important,” she added. She also questioned the government on wasting time when they could use the volunteers from others parts of the country.

“The detailed survey of loss to the people should be conducted immediately. The NAPM will submit a format for the surveys to the state government. We will also inform the government to pool in the volunteers from in and around Kerala to do the surveys and assure the funds reach the deserved,” she said.

