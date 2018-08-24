Home States Kerala

‘Restore Chengalthodu to prevent future flooding’

Villagers close to Kochi airport are concerned about Chengalthodu, a small stream that connects to Periyar river.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

The temporary wall built at the place where the boundary of the Cochin airport collapsed in the flood. The solar panel of the airport was also damaged | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY: Villagers close to Kochi airport are concerned about Chengalthodu, a small stream that connects to Periyar river. The residents believe if water flow from Chengalthodu was proper, the flood could have been prevented to a greater extent there.

Reji, the ward councilor of Nedumbassery panchayat representing Avanamkodu locality, said villagers will take the matter with the government and the airport to restore the flow of water through Chengalthodu.
“Chengalthodu was around 20 m wide before the airport was built. The runway was built after filling it. Its water was blocked from Thurvankara and channeled through a small canal around five meters wide. The place through which this canal passed was not cleaned as weeds and waste blocked the water flow. Recently, the airport authorities placed solar panels at this canal, further reducing the width of the canal to two meters,” Reji said.

“We are looking to form an action plan which will be taken up with the government. A proper drainage system is required for which water flow through Chengalthodu has to be restored and maintained. We hope the government will speak with the airport authorities and take necessary action,” he said.

