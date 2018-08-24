RSS to have major say in BJP revamp

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state RSS leadership will have a major say in the organisational revamp of the BJP after Sreedharan Pillai became the state party president, sources said. The new team under Pillai assumes significance as they it be in charge of the party for the 2019 general elections and the party expect to improve it tally in the state.

“Two new faces may replace existing general secretaries. C Krishnakumar, the current state secretary from Palakkad is tipped to become one of the general secretaries,” a highly placed source told Express.

Krishnakumar is instrumental in the BJP coming to power in Palakkad municipality and has been a councillor for the past several terms. As a recognition to his grassroot organisational capacity he was named the party candidate during the last Assembly election in Malampuzha. In an impressive performance, he finished second with 46,157 votes and pushed the Congress candidate to the third position. It is learnt RSS leadership is also contemplating to bring in new faces in the BJP with a senior RSS functionary entering the state BJP leadership.

RSS ideologue Valsan Thillankeri, who is considered a strong organisational man and a good orator, is being considered for the post of the general secretary.Sources indicated M T Ramesh, the party general secretary, will be made vice-president. However, it has to be seen whether Ramesh will be comfortable being made the vice-president.