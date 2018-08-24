Home States Kerala

RSS to have major say in BJP revamp

The state RSS leadership will have a major say in the organisational revamp of the BJP after Sreedharan Pillai became the state party president, sources said.The new team under Pillai assumes signific

Published: 24th August 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state RSS leadership will have a major say in the organisational revamp of the BJP after Sreedharan Pillai became the state party president, sources said. The new team under Pillai assumes significance as they it be in charge of the party for the 2019 general elections and the party expect to improve it tally in the state.

“Two new faces may replace existing general secretaries. C Krishnakumar, the current state secretary from Palakkad is tipped to become one of the general secretaries,” a highly placed source told Express.
Krishnakumar is instrumental in the BJP coming to power in Palakkad municipality and has been a councillor for the past several terms. As a recognition to his grassroot organisational capacity he was named the party candidate during the last Assembly election in Malampuzha. In an impressive performance, he finished second with 46,157 votes and pushed the Congress candidate to the third position. It is learnt RSS leadership is also contemplating to bring in new faces in the BJP with a senior RSS functionary entering the state BJP leadership.

RSS ideologue Valsan Thillankeri, who is considered a strong organisational man and a good orator, is being considered for the post of the general secretary.Sources indicated M T Ramesh, the party general secretary, will be made vice-president. However, it has to be seen whether Ramesh will be comfortable being made the vice-president.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar