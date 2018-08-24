Thomas Mar Athanasios death: Heavy jerk at track intersection allegedly led to accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police suspect that Thomas Mar Athanasios fell from the train following heavy jerk at track intersection point routing trains to Ernakulam Junction Station and Kottayam after passing Ernakulam Town Station near Pullepady in Kochi. The police are also checking whether another train ran over the deceased as his left leg was found on another track separated from the body.

As per information provided by railway authorities and police, Thomas Mar Athanasios was travelling in Rajadhani Express and he had made a call to his secretary informing the arrival of the train when it crossed Aluva Railway station between 3.45 am and 4 am.

The train passed Ernakulam Town station (non-stoppage) at 4.12 am through the second track, which is used by trains operating from the north side. The train arrived at Ernakulam Junction Station first platform at 4.20 am.

The body of Mar Athanasius was found at around 4.45 am-5 am lying in between intersection point in between second and first track near Pullepady Railway Overbridge (ROB).

"Thomas Mar Athanasios was standing at the right-side door of the AC three tier compartment. The possibility is, there was a heavy jerk when the train crossed the track intersection point. Since Rajadhani Express did not stop at Ernakulam Town station, the speed of the train is supposed to be fast. At the time Mar Athanasius standing near the door lost the balance and fell off from the train. For an 80-year-old person it would be difficult to withstand the heavy jerk," a police officer at accident spot told

The body was lying in between the tracks in South-North position and left leg separated from the body was at another track. "Only after the postmortem, we can confirm about how the death has taken place. Whether any train coming from the opposite ran over him cannot be confirmed now. Usually, the first track is also used by the goods trains," K Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

No other passenger in the compartment in which Mar Athanasius was travelling reported about the accident when the train reached Ernakulam Junction station

When the Rajadhani Express reached Ernakulam Junction first platform, Mar Athanasius secretary was waiting for receiving him. However, when Mar Athanasius was not found, they informed the authority. In the following search, the body was spotted. It was later shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital where post-mortem held.