Thomas Mar Athanasios, Orthodox Metropolitan of Chengannur diocese, falls from train and dies

Thomas Mar Athanasios was the  42nd in the priestly generation and the 5th bishop in the Vadakkethalackal family.

KOCHI: Thomas Mar Athanasios (80), Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church, Chengannur Diocese, passed away early on Friday after he fell from the train he was travelling in Kochi. He was 80.

Mar Athanasios, a celebrated educationist and an efficient administrator, was returning from Baroda and was getting ready to get down at Ernakulam main station he slipped and fell on the railway track at Pullepady, between Ernakulam Town and the Ernakulam Junction stations, officers said. The accident occurred at around 5 am.

Though he had planned his travel to Kochi by air, the closure of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) due to the floods forced him to reschedule his return journey by train.

The Metropolitan was the founder Principal of Basil School, Baroda, and founded 6 other schools in Gujarat. These six schools including The Gujarat Refinery English Medium School are under The Trust of the Society of St. Basil; the founder of the Society of St. Basil was the late Geevarghese Mar Philoxinos of Puthencavu .  

He is 42nd in the priestly generation and the 5th bishop in the Vadakkethalackal family. The other bishops in the family are Simon Mar Dionysios, Yuakim Mar Ivanios, Abraham Marthoma and Geevarghese Mar Philoxinos.

As an educationist, his approach is completely ‘child oriented’ and nothing is more important to him than the welfare and all-round personality development of the students.  He has novel ideas for improving teaching techniques and he inspires even the mediocre students to excel.  
Besides being  the Metropolitan of the Diocese of Chengannur, he also served The Malankara Sabha in various capacities; such as the Secretary of The Holy Episcopal Synod, the Manager of the Catholicate & M.D. Schools, the President of Akhila Malankara Balasamajam, the President of Akhila Malankara Prarthana Yogam and the President of the Church Accounts Committee and the President of the Church Finance Committee. 

Thomas Mar Athanasios became the first Metropolitan of Diocese of Chengannur on   August 1, 1985.

