Victim rehabilitation to avoid disaster-prone areas: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In rehabilitating the flood victims, the government plans to avoid regions vulnerable to disasters like riverbanks and landslip-prone regions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"We plan to organise the rehabilitation by solving certain issues. We should be able to learn from the crisis. The same places are vulnerable to the same threats,’’ he said, briefing the media on the flood situation. He, however, said any decision on this will be finalised on the basis of public opinion.

Pinarayi said 1.7 lakh people more have left for their homes from various relief camps across the state since Wednesday. The number of camps have down from 3,314 on Wednesday to 2,774 on Thursday. The number of families in the camps have also come down from 3,27,280 to 2,78,781 and the number of individuals, from 12,10,453 to 10,40,688. ‘’People are returning home. I’m happy to see the rehabilitation programme is progressing well,’’ Pinarayi said.So far, 60,593 houses and 37,626 wells in the flood-hit areas have been cleaned.

The government is also considering a special scheme, with assistance from local bodies, to clean all the wells in the flood-affected regions, the Chief Minister said.