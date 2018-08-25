2 govt officers arrested for stealing relief materials

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:Two government officials were arrested on Friday in Wayanad district for allegedly embezzling flood relief materials.

According to Panamaram police, M P Dineshan, Special Village officer at Panamaram village office and Village Assistant Sineesh Thomas were the arrested. The duo was stopped by residents at the relief camp in Government Higher Secondary School in Panamaram while they were loading the relief materials into a vehicle around 12.30 am on Friday.

Though they said they were moving the materials to another camp in the village, the residents called the police and upon interrogation it was found that they lied. The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Mananthavady Tahsildar, police said.

They have been charged under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.